Betty Lou Chance, age 95, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Betty was the 13th of 15 children, born to Otto and Lulu Wright on November 15, 1927 in Ashland, Ohio, and was the last surviving sibling.
Betty met her future husband, Harold while working at a restaurant. Love at first site was their story for sure. They were married March 6, 1946. Betty became the family matriarch after Harold’s passing. She continued to build strong family ties, as she watched her family grow.
She was a homemaker forth most but had worked at Westinghouse and Hartman Electric. When her children were grown she owned a small dress shop along with her sister, Eleanor.
She loved her family with all her heart. She felt blessed to have 4 children. Little did she know that her family would extend to 8 grandchildren, 4 bonus grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 bonus great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She had love in her heart for this family that she and Harold began, and the family could not have loved her more!
If trophies were given for kindness, generosity, and willingness to open their home to others, she would be standing at the top of the podium receiving that gold medal.
Betty loved playing euchre, canasta, and bingo with her friends. A weekly game would be going on at her home and of course there would be food. She was a terrific cook and was asked to share many of her recipes, only thing is she never measured but everything turned out great.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Conroy; three sons, Stanley Lee, George Michael (Dianna) and Alan Eugene (Debi); grandchildren, Troy, Yvette, Brent, Brandan, Jennifer, Justin, Shane, Laura, Dustin, Dallas, and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Tiffani, Trent, Brooklyn, Dane, Brett, Kelcie, Morgan, Ashley, Dillon, Courtney, Callie, Cooper, Skipper, Todd and Alex; great-great-grandchildren, Izabelle, Alekzandria, Anna, and Trent William Jr.; special friends, Jackie and Trent, “Bones” and Barb and Randy; and numerous nieces and nephews. As one person said, “I didn’t marry into a family, I married a town.”
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; 14 sisters and brothers; four grandchildren, Todd, Trent, Zachary, and Brian; daughter-in-law, Glenda; and several nieces and nephews.
Her light will shine on, forever in our hearts!
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. Following at 12:00 pm, Pastor Dallas Waggle will officiate the funeral service. Betty will be laid to rest in Ashland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Ave. West, Ontario, OH 44906.
