Betty Jean Morgan

Betty Jean Morgan, age 88, of Shelby went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Crestwood Care Center surrounded by her loving family. 

Born March 9, 1934 to the late Charles and Edith Ruth (Jones) Elliott, she had been a Shelby resident for 52 years. Jean retired from Heritage Care Center where she worked as a  housekeeper, then took a job with at Marco Photo where she made several close friends. Jean enjoyed reading and bowling as well as shopping, traveling, and a good cup of coffee. She was happiest in the company of her family and friends. Jean will be greatly missed and the memories made with her will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. 

