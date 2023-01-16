Betty Jean Morgan, age 88, of Shelby went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Crestwood Care Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 9, 1934 to the late Charles and Edith Ruth (Jones) Elliott, she had been a Shelby resident for 52 years. Jean retired from Heritage Care Center where she worked as a housekeeper, then took a job with at Marco Photo where she made several close friends. Jean enjoyed reading and bowling as well as shopping, traveling, and a good cup of coffee. She was happiest in the company of her family and friends. Jean will be greatly missed and the memories made with her will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving husband of almost 70 years, Raymond Morgan, whom she wed on May 17, 1953; six children, Manya Morgan of Mansfield, Kimberly Morgan of Gobles, MI, Allison Ginter of Shelby, Michele Yost of Mansfield, Lisa Chapman of Shelby, and Raymond Michael Morgan; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, a brother, Charles Elliott of Shelby; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Kathryn Smith, Geneva Davidson, Elsie Whitmore, Dale Elliott, Willard Elliott, Norman Elliott, Mary Morgan, Elma Cook, and Richard (Cindy) Elliott.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Abundant Life Church, 1085 Bedford Blvd, Ontario, OH 44906. Funeral services will take place immediately following visitation at the church at noon with Pastor Kenneth Ginter officiating. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery at a later date.
In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Abundant Life Church.
