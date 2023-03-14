Lexington: Betty Jean Kuske, age 90, of Lexington passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at home.
She was born September 19, 1932 in Annapolis, Missouri to Lewis and Nellie (Slinkard) Hamilton.
Lexington: Betty Jean Kuske, age 90, of Lexington passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at home.
She was born September 19, 1932 in Annapolis, Missouri to Lewis and Nellie (Slinkard) Hamilton.
Betty married Vernon Paul Kimes on February 21, 1953 and later married Donald Kuske 0n January 28, 1967.
In her younger years, she worked as a licensed beautician however much of her professional career was spent at Ashland Chemical Company in Dublin, OH. She was a member of Linworth United Methodist Church in Linworth, OH and also the First United Methodist Church in Sarasota, Fl. She was an avid reader and was an accomplished golfer. She enjoyed birds and strawberry collectibles. Betty was known to be quiet and reserved but was also very funny.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Larry (Lan) Kuske; Scott Kuske; and Jana (Tim) Rhoad, grandchildren: Jameson; Jordan; and Justin (Michael) Rhoad; Travis (Karen) Kuske and Brandon (Katie) Kuske; Rebecca (Raj) Sodhi; Mandy (Antonio) Loscalzo; and Mary Beth Kuske, great grandchildren Abbey and Hunter Rhoad, and Mady Robbins, brother Darrel (Brenda) Hamilton, sisters: Kathy Waller; Janice Brewington; and Pam (Dennis) Culton, numerous nieces and nephews and her precious feline companion Lady.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon Paul Kimes and Donald D. Kuske, an infant daughter Sue Etta Kimes, stepson Alan A. Kuske, brothers and sisters-in-law: Earldean (Shirley), Herschel (Deanna) and Dennis Hamilton and a sister and brother-in-law Della (James) Dudley.
Friends may call Thursday March 16, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Snyder Funeral Home Lexington Avenue Chapel 2553 Lexington Avenue Mansfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice 775 Lexington Avenue Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Betty’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.