Betty Jean Conn

Betty Jean (Maddy) Conn, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2022, at the age of 99. She died peacefully with many family members nearby.
Betty was born in Crestline, on April 9, 1923, to the late Hubert “Pete” and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. She was the oldest of twelve siblings. She married Charles Alva Conn on May 10,1942 and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2018.
Betty graduated from Crestline High School and received her secretarial training at Mansfield Business School. She and her husband, Charles, lived in Crestline until January of 2017 when they moved to Belmont Tower Assisted Living Facility in Ashland, Ohio.
During World War II she worked in communications at the Shelby Army Air Force Depot, later at Kingwood Center, and in 1968, was employed by the Crestline Public Schools as secretary at the high school, retiring in 1985 as Administrative Secretary to the Superintendent.
She was secretary of Education and later President of the North Central Conference of the Ohio District of the American Lutheran Church Women. She served as church council president at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline, president of Trinity Lutheran Church Women, and many years as secretary of Trinity Lutheran Church Women. She enjoyed china painting for many years, giving items as gifts to family and friends. She was also a skilled seamstress and an avid reader.
Betty is survived by her three daughters; Linda (James) Elliott of Raleigh, NC, Judy (Ted) Eise, of Raleigh, NC, Gail (Harold) Warnes of Ashland, OH, five granddaughters; Lisa Eise of Raleigh, NC, Lori Eise Lundquist of Sanford NC, Hillary (Chris) Vonhof of Medina, OH, Jennifer (Curtis) Ray of Raleigh, NC, and Gwendolyn (Patrick) Faller, of New Philadelphia, OH. She also had eight great-grandchildren; Kayla, Wade (Layla), and Braden Ray; Connor Lundquist; Jonathan, Jacob, and Abby Vonhof and Fintan Faller; and two great-great grandchildren, Ivy James Braswell and Yazen Wade Ray. Her surviving siblings are seven sisters: Marjorie Cook, Janet Maddy, Patricia Maddy, and Mary Lou Pursley of Crestline, OH, Doris White of Ashland, OH, June (William) Paynter of Ooltewah, TN, Marlene (Patrick) Volk of Galion, OH, and one brother Donald (Ruth) Maddy of Wahkiacus, WA.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son, David Lynn Conn, her two brothers Robert (Marie) Maddy and James (Barb) Maddy and a sister, Virginia Nelson.
Friends may call on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827. Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters or Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St. Crestline, Ohio, 44827, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Betty or send condolences to the Conn family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Betty Jean Conn.
