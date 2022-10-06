Gene_Gompf_Betty_Jean_Conn_7a3f0bc5-7410-4ae4-8e88-df034905281e_img

Betty Jean Conn

Betty Jean (Maddy) Conn, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2022, at the age of 99.  She died peacefully with many family members nearby.

Betty was born in Crestline, on April 9, 1923, to the late Hubert “Pete” and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. She was the oldest of twelve siblings.  She married Charles Alva Conn on May 10,1942 and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2018.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Conn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.