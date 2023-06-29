“And sometimes her capacity to give unto others, was astounding: for she never seemed to run out of love; she gave it readily, and to everyone, and never faulted. Quite simply, she possessed a universally open heart…” Darrielle Cresswell
Betty Jean Ackley of Galion went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, at her home where she was surrounded by her family. She was 88 years old.
She was born September 22, 1934, in Lakeview, Michigan, one of three daughters of the late Lila (Allison) and Stanley Dutt. Betty graduated from Lakeview High School. She was a pioneer in the field of insurance, becoming the first female insurance agent in Mansfield. She owned and operated Best Insurance Agency for many years.
Betty valued family most of all. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and enduringly served them all by being the greatest example of grace, devotion, and work ethic. Betty was the consummate hostess. She enjoyed planning a variety of events for her family, friends and others. She loved to travel anywhere, but her home on Walton Lake was her favorite place to be in her retirement years.
Her church—Freedom Ridge—was a home away from home. Betty and her husband, Ross, headed the Social Committee and several youth groups for many years. They hosted a marriage enrichment program within their church welcoming couples who were interested in and desired to build a stronger marriage. She was also a member of the enrichment Bible study group. Betty led an exemplary life following the word of God and emulated his commitment to love one another.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Kathy (Rick) Brawley; a son, Kevin (Shelly) Ackley; five grandchildren, Kris Ross, Kole Ross, Stacey Brawley, Kristy (Tom) Taylor and Rikki (Rich) James; eight great-grandchildren, Emma Ross, Alyee Daniel, Trinity James, Carlyee Daniel, Hadleigh James, Jaymee Pay, Lane Taylor, and Kade Taylor; two grand-dogs, Tish and Desi; several nieces and nephews; and her close friends with the Bible study group where they enjoyed enriching relationships with each other.
She was preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Roscoe “Ross” D. Ackley; parents; and two sisters, Verna Truesdell and Nadine Christensen.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Russell Morton will begin at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas, Ohio. The family strongly encourages memorial contributions be given to Gentiva Hospice Dream Maker Program.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to all her caregivers with Gentiva Hospice, especially Tessa Burns and Susan Chitwood.
The following scripture is a beautiful depiction of the way Betty strived to live her life:
1 Peter 4:8-10 Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins. Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful steward of God’s grace in its various forms.
