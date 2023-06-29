Debbi_Watkins_Betty_Jean_Ackley_6a46bc75-ee37-480c-8269-589c9b459233_img

Betty Jean Ackley

“And sometimes her capacity to give unto others, was astounding: for she never seemed to run out of love; she gave it readily, and to everyone, and never faulted. Quite simply, she possessed a universally open heart…” Darrielle Cresswell

Betty Jean Ackley of Galion went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, at her home where she was surrounded by her family. She was 88 years old.

