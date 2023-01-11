Betty Jane Cooke, 97
Betty Jane Cooke, 97 of Ashland passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
She was born on May 29, 1925 in New London, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Ada (nee Hainline) Rider.
Betty graduated from New London High School, Class of 1943.
She married the love of her life, Norman R. Cooke on May 30, 1944.
In 1957, Betty and Norm built and operated New London Recreation, the first of their four bowling centers. In 1967, they purchased Luray Lanes in Ashland, followed by Lex Lanes in Lexington in 1972 and Triway Lanes in Wooster in 1981. She worked alongside of Norm at the bowling alleys for many years.
In their retirement years, Betty and Norm enjoyed spending their winters in Naples, Florida for 14 years prior to his passing.
She attended Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed working cross word puzzles throughout her life.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Renee Burns of Ashland and Randi (Denny) Bittle of Ashland; two sons, Robert (Gayle Ashbaker) Cooke of Lexington and Richard (Debbie) Cooke of Ashland; nine grandchildren, Lindsey (Joshua) Welch, Lauren (Kevin) Scott, Leslie (Sean) Siloy, Mindy (Richard) Hendershot, Ryan (Sandy) Martin, Bret (Nancy) Cooke, Kim (Steve) Oeken, Carey (Tanya) Cooke, and Casey (Kelly) Cooke; and 21 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Evelyn Mayer and Bonnie Divins; and two brothers, Raymond and Dana Rider.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Reverend Kevin McClain presiding. Interment will follow in the Ashland Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashland City School Foundation, P.O. Box 186, Ashland, Ohio 44805, in Betty’s name for youth bowling.
For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral homes website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
