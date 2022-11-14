Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
Betty retired from Therm-O-Disc after 35 years of service. She was strong-willed, fun to be around and had a loving heart. She especially loved her family and animals. She married the love of her life, Tom Huff, on November 21, 1978. Betty had a creative mind and loved to decorate for the holidays. She enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Becca) Huff; granddaughter, Gabbi; grandson, Cedric; sisters-in-law, Joy (Ed) Tinkham and Kay (Don) Moore; niece, Julie (Billy) Eldridge; nephews, Troy (Liz) Tinkham and Jeremy Tinkham; and five great-nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Huff; grandparents; siblings, Larry Carter and Cathy Branam; and cousins, Red and CC.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A memorial service will follow beginning at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Matt Pond officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
