Hope_Hensley_Betty_Gail_Huff_3a9aebaa-613a-40d1-884c-cd8bd0d3af6c_img

Betty Gail Huff

Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Huff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.