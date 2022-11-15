Betty Anne Arsenault,(Betsy) 60, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 10, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield. She was born April 18, 1962 in Willard, Ohio to Howard M Sayre and B. Allene Wade. Betsy graduated Galion High School in 1980. She moved to Connecticut in the late 1980s. Betsy Was owner/operator of a daycare named Betsy’s playhouse in Milford, Ct for 12 years; during that time she attended and received her degree from Goodwin College. She then worked for Brookview Financial until her battle with Lupus reached a point that she took early retirement. Betsy had been a Girl Scout leader for 15 years, as well as being a room mom and very active in her children's schools.
Betsy loved crafting and making blankets and gifts for special friends and family, and she especially loved her grandchildren. Betsy was the mom in the movies that helped you with your homework and had warm cookies for her kids after school, and the best grandmother in the entire world. She was referred to as “Nonnie” by her grandkids.
Betsy is survived by her son, Justin Arsenault and his children, Reinna Roberto and Brayden Beasley; daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Mason and their children, Alyssa Allene Mason and Hayden Rechtin and daughter, Rachel Arsenault and her children, Carter Schwier, Allen Schwier, Walker Arsenault and Jase Little; boyfriend, Tommy Keen and many nieces, nephews and other extended family who all will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her fiancé, Robert Gates in 1998 both of her brothers as well as a sister-in-law, Dalton (Linda) Brown and Greg Brown.
A memorial service will be held Thursday November 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd. Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Family and friends may call from 2:30 PM-3:30 PM.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Arsenault as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
