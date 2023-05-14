Kaylia_Luster__Betty_Ann_Parker__dfcb91c0-2a28-471b-b850-e46f253a0953_img

Betty Ann Parker

Ann Parker, lovingly known as Betty Mae Parker, passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2023, at the age of 95, in Richland Ohio. Ann was born on March 6th, 1928, in Lorain, to her parents Florence and Herbert Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ottis, sisters Alma and Georgia, brother Harold, and daughter Ester. Ann was a devoted mother to her three children, Ottis Jr, Everett, and Regina. She was survived by her children, as well as her grandchildren: Chanel, Everett Jr, Donte Parker of Lorain Ohio and Estella (Carl) Jones, Jerome, and Ivan (Ceymone) Jackson of Lorain Ohio. She was also blessed with 23 great-grandchildren.

