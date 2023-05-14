Betty Ann Parker

Ann Parker, lovingly known as Betty Mae Parker, passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2023, at the age of 95, in Richland Ohio. Ann was born on March 6th, 1928, in Lorain, to her parents Florence and Herbert Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ottis, sisters Alma and Georgia, brother Harold, and daughter Ester. Ann was a devoted mother to her three children, Ottis Jr, Everett, and Regina. She was survived by her children, as well as her grandchildren: Chanel, Everett Jr, Donte Parker of Lorain Ohio and Estella (Carl) Jones, Jerome, and Ivan (Ceymone) Jackson of Lorain Ohio. She was also blessed with 23 great-grandchildren.
Ann was a kind and generous person who loved her family dearly. She was a stay-at-home mom until the age of 43 when she went on to pursue a nursing degree at Michigan community college. Ann’s passion for helping others shone through her work, and she touched many lives during her career.
Ann was a member of the First Union Baptist church, where she worshiped and found comfort in her faith.
A private service will be held at the First Union Baptist church, on Tuesday May 16th followed by a celebration of life after.
Funeral home : First Union Baptist Church
