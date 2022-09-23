Betty Ann Leppert, 91, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Betty was born on September 27, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Anton and Elizabeth (Lehman) Hugel. In her younger years, Betty was employed at the Mansfield News Journal and in the cafeteria at Madison Junior High School. Later in life, she enjoyed being a homemaker and grandmother, affectionately known as “Granny”. Betty opened her home to family, friends, students, and the Madison community to enjoy her pool during the summer. Many fond memories were made there. A “Super Ram Fan” of Madison sports, Betty also enjoyed golfing and bowling. Trips to Las Vegas hold great significance to Betty, and were greatly enjoyed. Betty was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, as well as the Moose Lodge, the Eagles, and the Sons of Herman.
Betty leaves behind her daughters, Randy (Tim) Gough and Karen (Bill) Estep; grandchildren, Mindy (Jason) Kemp, Kassie (Nick) Jacobus, Levi (Ginny) Papst, Jessica (Justin) Thomas, and Will (Danielle) Estep; and great-grandchildren, Emmie, Laynie, Dalton, Cielo, Mason, Taylor, Hunter, Landon, Caden, Drake, Kaia, and Caelynn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John “Bob” Leppert; and her brother, John Hugel.
Per Betty’s wishes, no public services will be observed. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Leppert family.
