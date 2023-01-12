Debbi_Watkins_Betty_Ann_Flannery_79d695ac-4f84-45c3-87fb-54fdce541566_img

Betty Ann Flannery

Betty Ann Flannery, 84, passed away from cancer on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home in the arms of her daughter, Amy. As she left this world, she was surrounded by her loved ones.

Born February 21, 1938, in Colfax, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Laura Frances (Barker) and Joseph Cyrus Fluharty. She was an accomplished seamstress working for many years at JCPenney.

