Betty Ann Flannery, 84, passed away from cancer on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home in the arms of her daughter, Amy. As she left this world, she was surrounded by her loved ones.
Born February 21, 1938, in Colfax, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Laura Frances (Barker) and Joseph Cyrus Fluharty. She was an accomplished seamstress working for many years at JCPenney.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Laura (Rob) Justice and Amy Pifer; grandchildren, Melissa Huggins, Amber, Amilia, and Wesley Mulvane and Emily and Jeff Myers; great-grandchildren, Kay’La, Sky’La, Joshua, Neveah, Aubrey, Nohea, Zachariah and Hayden; a sister, Mary Barnett; and a nephew, TJ Barnett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, William “Bill” Cox; two grandchildren, Matthew and Terri; and a great-granddaughter, Nehemiah.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Russell Stanford officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Betty asked for anyone wanting to send flowers that she cannot enjoy to PLEASE, PLEASE, donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In her own pleading words, she made this request: “I’ve never felt pain this bad in my entire life. There are babies and little children who are fighting cancer and worse. Help them. Set up a fund and let everyone know to donate to St. Jude’s. That is what I want. Help those babies”.
