Betty A. Stevic, age 97, of Shelby and formerly of Ashland, died Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2022 at The Willows at Willard where she was a resident.
Betty was born July 18, 1925 in Akron, Ohio to the late Richard and Catharine (Miller) Arnold and was a 1943 graduate of Akron Central High School. Betty was a homemaker and member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby. Together with her late husband, Donald, Betty was a co-tour director of AARP in Ashland for 10 years and, in 1992, was awarded a special citation for outstanding service to the Ashland community by them. Betty also volunteered as a surgery hostess at the former Samaritan Hospital in Ashland for 22 years, had been a member of the Ashland Chapter #92 Order of Eastern Star, and volunteered for the Ohio Read Program for Shelby City Schools.
Survivors include her children: Donald Stevic of Medina, Deb Stevic of Shelby, and Beth (Ron) Kuhlman of Shelby; her grandchildren whom she thoroughly loved: Lucas (Shelby) Kuhlman, Matthew Kuhlman (Lauryn Grass), Brad (Abby) Kuhlman, Keri (Matt) Scholz, and Bill Buchanan; great grandchildren: Hadley, Wyatt, Tate, Emery, Zoey, Jack, Brice, William, Thomas, and a baby boy on the way; a special friend: Jane; and other relatives and friends. On November 11, 1944, Betty married Donald R. Stevic, who preceded her in death on February 15, 2004. In addition, her parents and sister, June Eagon, also predeceased her.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4:30–6:30 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11am. Pastor JR Harvey will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UMC Shining Lights Preschool, 209 East Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875.
