Betty A Stevic

Betty A. Stevic, age 97, of Shelby and formerly of Ashland, died Christmas Eve morning, December 24, 2022 at The Willows at Willard where she was a resident.

Betty was born July 18, 1925 in Akron, Ohio to the late Richard and Catharine (Miller) Arnold and was a 1943 graduate of Akron Central High School. Betty was a homemaker and member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby. Together with her late husband, Donald, Betty was a co-tour director of AARP in Ashland for 10 years and, in 1992, was awarded a special citation for outstanding service to the Ashland community by them. Betty also volunteered as a surgery hostess at the former Samaritan Hospital in Ashland for 22 years, had been a member of the Ashland Chapter #92 Order of Eastern Star, and volunteered for the Ohio Read Program for Shelby City Schools.

