Bertha M. Campbell

Bertha Mae Campbell, 84, of Galion, passed away on December 21, 2022, in Crestline.
Bertha was born in Scioto County, Ohio on May 3, 1938, to the late James and Ethel (Horsley) Brown. She married Michael L. Campbell on February 14, 1992, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.
Bertha graduated from Greenwich High School. She enjoyed playing BINGO, baking, especially Christmas Cookies, dressing her concrete duck for each monthly occasion, and beautiful flowers. Most of all, Bertha loved the time she spent with her grandkids and great grandkids.
Bertha is survived by her children; Deanna Cooper of Crestline; David Oney of Galion; Troy Oney of Mansfield; five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bertha was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Cayden Oney and her sister, Esther Baker-Kouts.
Friends may call on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 1:00pm – 2:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, OH 44827. Immediately following will be a graveside service at 2:15pm at Crawford County Memory Gardens.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bertha or send condolences to the Campbell family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Bertha Mae Campbell.
