Berniece Hoover

Berneice L. Hoover, age 84, a resident of Shelby, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Brethren Care in Ashland surrounded by her loving family.
Born August 24, 1938 in Wrigley, Kentucky to Finley and Eva (Dennis) Cooper, she had been a resident of Shelby the majority of her life. Mrs. Hoover attended Shelby City Schools and had been employed at the Coffee Shop for 11 years. On April 14, 1979 she wed Burton H. Hoover. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her God and family. She attended the Connect Church and enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking, working crossword puzzles, sitting on her front porch with her neighbors and spending time with her family.
Survivors include; three sons and daughters-in-law, James and Marianne Ritchie of Shelby, David and Shellie Ritchie of North Fairfield, and William and Katherine Ritchie of Tiro; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Brian Winebrenner of Spartanburg, South Carolina; five grandsons, David "Augie" Ritchie, Matthew Kaufman, Hunter Ritchie, Jordon Winebrenner and Gabriel Lykins; three granddaughters, Amber Ritchie, Amanda Kaufman, and Bethany Winebrenner; two great-granddaughters, Hayley Kanzig and Savannah Moore; two sisters, Marilyn Cole of Plymouth, and Mavis and Dick Bailey of Dayton; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Burton H. Hoover, November 20, 2014, two sisters, Lois Johnson, Beulah Bowman; one brother Gary Cooper; one niece, Kathey Cooper.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday in the Connect Church at 4062 London West Rd, Shelby. Pastor Rick Lewis will officiate with interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh.
In place of flowers, memorial expressions can be made to Feed the Children Abandoned Baby Center Box 9 Oklahoma City, OK 73101.
