Hope_Hensley_Bernice_"Bea"_(Bessler)_Friend_18045ae5-7253-42db-8e30-0c1f6b91be0c_img

Bernice "Bea" (Bessler) Friend

Bernice “Bea” (Bessler) Friend, 87, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born Dec. 22, 1934, in Cleveland to Wanda (Urbanowicz) Bilski Bessler and Andrew Harold Bilski Bessler, she graduated from Madison High School in 1953 after moving from Cleveland in 1950.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Friend as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.