Bernice “Bea” (Bessler) Friend, 87, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born Dec. 22, 1934, in Cleveland to Wanda (Urbanowicz) Bilski Bessler and Andrew Harold Bilski Bessler, she graduated from Madison High School in 1953 after moving from Cleveland in 1950.
Her first job was at Lumberman’s Mutual in 1953 typing and transcribing in the engineering department. Before leaving in 1956, she had advanced to secretary for the department head. She married Frederick Charles “Chuck” Friend Nov. 26, 1955 in Mansfield. In 1969, Chuck and Bea purchased property on S. Illinois Ave. and established Friend Engineering and Machine Company where she worked as secretary. The company completed work for customers including Eagle Rubber, National Latex, Faultless Rubber, Garber Company, Procter and Gamble, Ohio Brass, Therm-O-Disc, Tappan and Norwalk Thermostat. In 1981, the couple bought a farm on Windsor Rd., Mifflin Township, where they lived for 38 years. The couple retired from the business in 2000, but Bea later returned as secretary for their son, David Friend.
Bea had a love of music all her life and began playing organ in the 1960s. She joined an organ group which met monthly for a meal and music at members’ homes. Her husband, Chuck, built a wagon for a calliope and he and Charlie Otcasek pulled Bea and her friend, Jean Otcasek, with a tractor or truck as they played during local festivals including the Shelby Bicycle Parade, Lexington Blueberry Parade and Miss Ohio Parade and numerous others for over 14 years.
Bea was very fond of butterflies and they adorned every room in her home. She enjoyed shopping and attending craft shows. In her later years, she was helped with shopping trips and everyday tasks by her special aids. She had a large pin collection and had multiple pins for every occasion. She loved to cook, especially desserts and had a special BBQ chicken recipe. She was a light to everyone she encountered and kindhearted to all. She loved to visit with her family and always enjoyed having conversation with everyone she met. She was a member of St. Mary’s of the Snows on Ashland Rd., Madison area, for over 7o years.
Surviving are sons, David (Deb Catlett) Friend and Richard Friend, all of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Pat (Mike) McClure; grandchildren, Jenna (Jeremy) Wolford, Taylor (Keylee) Smith, Gwen (Ryan Boyer) Smith, Daniel (Ashlee) Catlett; and great grandchildren, Audrey Wolford, Cody Wolford, Lucas Catlett and Natalee Catlett. She is also survived by son-in-law, Ron (Stella) Smith; cousin, Shirley Freund; nephews, Brian Phillips and Jeff Phillips; and good friend, Jean Otcasek.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Chuck Friend; daughter, Dianne Claire Smith; and good friend, Charlie Otcasek.
Calling hours will be held at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lex-Springmill Rd., Ontario, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend its gratitude for care and concern to his caregivers and OhioHealth Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.