Bernice Baker, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Mansfield Place.
Bernice was born on January 12, 1930 at home in Glen Ullin, North Dakota to the late Wilhelmenia (Classen) and Joseph Stueve. She moved from North Dakota to Mansfield in 1941, where she was nicknamed the “blonde bombshell from North Dakota.”
Bernice graduated from St. Peter’s Catholic High School in 1947. She was an original member of the St. Mary of the Snows Church. She worked at Sears on the square until she married Robert Baker in 1948. Bernice volunteered at St. Mary’s School where her children attended school. She also belonged to Rosary Altar Society and Catholic Woman’s Club.
Bernice, Bob and family operated a vegetable and fruit stand, “Bakers Acres”, on Rt. 430 for 49 years, where they grew and sold their own produce and homemade apple cider. She cherished spending time with her family, holidays were of special importance, especially Christmas Eve where the family feasted on Bernice’s homemade cookies, treats, and always her many varieties of jello.
Bernice is survived by her children, Gregory (Carolyn) Baker of Leland, NC, Stanley (Deborah) Baker of Mansfield, OH, Bonita (Les) Spring of Galion, OH, Cynthia (Jeff) Siesel of Shiloh, OH and Christopher (Kristin Studer) Baker of Fleming Island, FL; grandchildren, Lyndsey (Curt) Menning of Palatine, IL, Joe Baker (Rainer Wolter) of Milwaukee, WI, Ben Baker and Tia Cortelleti of Mansfield, OH, Nathan (Rachel) Baker of Westerville, OH, Stuart Baker of Akron, OH, Chad (Karen) Spring of Littleton, CO, Lisa (Brian) Mabry of Galena, OH, Janette Spring of CA, Andrew Siesel of Shiloh, OH, Abbey Siesel of Mansfield, OH, Ashley Siesel of Shiloh, OH, Travis Baker of Orange Park, FL and Charitie Baker of Hampton, VA; 15 great-grandchildren; special nieces, Charlotte and Connie; and special nephew, Chuck.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert “Bob” Baker; granddaughter, April Spring; grandson, Jeremy Beaver; and her sister, Audrey Hill.
Special thank you to staff at Mansfield Place for the exceptional care given to Bernice during her stay there.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8: 00 pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44905, and beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kevin Moebius officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oak Grove Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church or to a charity of your choosing.
