Bernard Joseph Collet was a survivor. Having gone through many health-related trials in his life, Bernie never let that stop him. He always persevered and never lost his will to live in order to provide for his wife and family.
He was born August 19, 1939 in Findlay to parents Raymond & Gertrude (Thiry) Collet.
Bernie worked as a systems engineer with IBM for 32 years before retiring and going to work for the Mansfield Surgery Center where he worked for another 10 years. Upon retiring, he and Mary enjoyed traveling the world together with many return trips to St. Martin. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and offered his time as President of the local chapter of Mended Hearts.
Bernie loved being outdoors and working with his hands. He was a skilled woodworker and master repairman who accepted any challenge. When his family was young, they went on many tent camping vacations with the boat. Pleasant Hill Lake was where the family spent their summers and he taught countless friends and family members how to ski with his patient expertise. He was an avid cyclist after retirement.
Above all, Bernie loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He was a contemplative man who listened more than he talked and when he spoke, he chose his words carefully.
Bernie is survived by his high school sweetheart Mary (Pahl) Collet, whom he married April 20, 1963; son Eric (Julie) Collet of Westerville; daughter Michelle (Bret) Pearce of Dayton; grandchildren Aaron, Emily, Austin and Garret. Mary was a steadfast caregiver who is the reason Bernie overcame so many of his health challenges during recent years. In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by daughter Laurie Collet and sister Joan Huth.
The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, July 16 beginning at 10 a.m. officiated by Father Kevin Moebius. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Parish or Ohio Bird Sanctuary.
