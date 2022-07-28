Bernard “Bernie” Albert Yoha of Ontario passed away Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022, at his home at the age of 87. He was born May 29, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Ruth (Gandert) and Harry Albert Yoha.
Bernie was a 2-year veteran of the US Army serving in Korea during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors as a die maker after 43 years of service. Bernie was a member of American Legion Post #257 in Loudonville, VFW Post #2920 in Crestline and life member of Amvets Post #26 in Mansfield.
He cherished time spent with his family and friends. Bernie enjoyed the outdoors, especially when he was golfing or camping at October Hill Campground.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia French Yoha, whom he married on December 14, 2002; four step children, Doug (Karen) Newlon, Dean (Becky) Newlon, Craig (Kelly) Newlon and Chris Newlon; a brother, Harvey (Pat) Yoha; two sisters, Patricia (Denny) Martin and Nancy (Terry) Griffin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ila (Andy) Kershaw; a brother-in-law, Al (Jane) French; and many family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Madelyn (Paul) Silva and Janice (Gerry) Whisler; and a step daughter-in-law, Lori Newlon.
A celebration of Bernie’s life will be held at a future date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
