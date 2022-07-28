Bernard “Bernie” Albert Yoha

Bernard “Bernie” Albert Yoha of Ontario passed away Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022, at his home at the age of 87. He was born May 29, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Ruth (Gandert) and Harry Albert Yoha.

Bernie was a 2-year veteran of the US Army serving in Korea during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors as a die maker after 43 years of service. Bernie was a member of American Legion Post #257 in Loudonville, VFW Post #2920 in Crestline and life member of Amvets Post #26 in Mansfield.

