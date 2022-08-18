Benjamin Zirzow went to be with the Lord on his heavenly birthday August 15, 2022.
Ben was born in Fairview Park, Ohio on April 13, 1994 to Bill and Cindy Zirzow. Ben and his family moved to the most beautiful place in the world Lucas, Ohio when he was one year old.
He loved his parents, his sister Abby, his brothers Tommy and Zeke and his future sister-in-law Mckenize Gerhart. He loved his grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins. He loved his Lucas community family and his Saint Mary of the Snows family. He loved his friends in Lucas as if they were one of his brothers. He loved his college buddies.
He loved the Lucas Cubs football team. He loved his teammates. He loved his coaches. He loved his teachers. He loved his recovery family. He loved Rachel.
Ben was a devout man. He knew how to love. He was compassionate, empathetic, and caring. He was fun and funny. No one could tell you a funnier or more detailed story.
He loved business and politics.
If you met Ben you liked him. Great men know how to love. Ben was a great man.
Ben would tell you to start by doing what is necessary, then do what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.
He would also tell you to love God with all your heart.
In lieu of flowers, please pray for Ben: “May the souls of the faithly departed through the mercy of God rest in peace.”
If you want to make a donation please remember NAMI Richland County, 420 Stewart Lane Mansfield, OH 44907.
Ben was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Roland R. Hirsch and Herbert W. Zirzow and his beloved cousin, Lucy Hauck.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Father Matthew Frisbee on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Snows, 1630 Ashland Road Mansfield, Ohio 44905. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
