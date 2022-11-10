Benjamin F. Knapp

Benjamin Franklin Knapp, age 46, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home in Shelby.
Born August 6, 1976, to Thomas Jefferson and Connie Sue (Ratliff) Knapp in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ben had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He received an associates degree in criminal justice at NCTC in Mansfield and worked as a radio broadcaster at Specks Howard School Broadcast. He was most recently employed with Pepperidge Farms as a hygiene engineer in Willard for the last 15 years.
Ben's number one reason for living were his three sons. He enjoyed every moment with his boys and was focused on raising them and giving them a good life. Ben had great times watching Godzilla movies with his kids and having Domino's Pizza or McDonald's with them. He looked forward to spending time with his children, they were the light of his life. Ben collected original Star Wars figures and memorabilia. As an avid D.C. collector, he had numerous collectible comics and figurines. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include Ben's parents; three sons, Harrison Howard H. Knapp, Xavier J.J. Knapp, and Howard Harry Knapp; brother Jonathan Knapp; 6 nieces and nephews Hunter, Connor, Mary Margaret Irene, Maverick and Jason Knapp, and Faith Marie Mulvane; maternal grandmother Mary Ratliff; numerous cousins and other relatives.
Ben was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Margaret "Peggy" (Brown) Knapp and Howard Knapp, as well as his maternal grandfather Luther "Frank" Ratliff.
Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
