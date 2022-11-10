Carli_J._Bailey_Benjamin_F._Knapp_e6249f91-6b7f-4941-8ae3-b9af12a29f10_img

Benjamin F. Knapp

Benjamin Franklin Knapp, age 46, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home in Shelby.

Born August 6, 1976, to Thomas Jefferson and Connie Sue (Ratliff) Knapp in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ben had been a lifelong Shelby resident. He received an associates degree in criminal justice at NCTC in Mansfield and worked as a radio broadcaster at Specks Howard School Broadcast. He was most recently employed with Pepperidge Farms as a hygiene engineer in Willard for the last 15 years. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.