Belinda Louise Griffin of Mansfield passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born April 22, 1961, in Harlingen, Texas, to the late Helen (McGehee) and Charles Griffin Jr.
Belinda lived in the Mansfield area half of her life, but had lived in Florida for many years. She was a manager at several businesses and was loved by all who worked with her. Belinda was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She cherished her time spent teaching the primary children at church. Belinda had a fun personality, an infectious laugh, and enjoyed making people happy. She enjoyed making crafts, sewing, shopping and cooking.
Belinda was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished each moment spent with her family.
Belinda is survived by six children, Jennifer Wade, Susan (Kyle) Thomas, Leslie (Bill) Walker, Melissa (David) Cameron, Pamela (Dave) Zaring and Avery (Ashley) Stacks; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Griffin Wolfe; special friend, Judy Robinson; and other beloved family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Belinda was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Victoria Sheppard.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. April 25, 2022, at the Mansfield Ward Building, 1951 Middle-Bellville Road, Mansfield. The service conducted by Bishop Joseph Clark will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
