Our mom, Bel Harfman, age 91, was welcomed into heaven on November 20, 2022, after a period of declining health.
The seventh of nine children, she was born February 26, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, to Robert and Lula (Harris) Pryor. Mom attended Mansfield Senior High, was married to Joe Harfman and lived most of her adult life in the Madison Township area.
She worked in retail, at Therm-O-Disc, and at Westinghouse, but retired from her favorite job as private caregiver for local elderly ladies. Mom was a caring person who set a wonderful example through the years by transporting elderly neighbors or relatives to doctor appointments and the grocery store, visiting them in hospitals and nursing homes, and even assisting with planning funerals for those who had no one else.
Mom enjoyed all holidays! She loved decorating, baked a wide variety of cookies and pies, and cook countless delicious meals to the delight of many, with a smile being her greatest reward.
She had a soft spot for animals, and found homes for—or kept—any stray she encountered or was given to her by owners unable to care for them. She had many dogs over the years. Reggie, Tessie and Rusty are a few that will rejoice to see her again!
There isn’t space to include all the acts of kindness that our mom did for others and we can only imagine what she did when we no longer lived at home. Our Mom never had an abundance of material things, but she gladly shared whatever she had with others, and never wanted or needed recognition for anything she did for others. She taught us it is better to give than to receive.
Mom insisted on no visitation or services. She did not want people to “fuss” over her.
Survivors include son, Joe (Ai Wa) Harfman; daughters, Deb (Rob) Robinson and Sandy (Bill) Sampson, and “like a daughter”, Karen Nickle; grandchildren, Brian, Erik, Kurt, Rob, Ryan and Stacey; five great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard Pryor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Joe Harfman; brothers, Kenneth Pryor and Robert Pryor; sisters, Justine Pryor, Bonita (Robert) Pore, Beulah (Jack) Clair, Betty (William) Reish, and Bernice (George) Jewell; sisters-in-law, Janice Pryor and Maxine Pryor; and her special faithful canine companion, “Reggie”.
There will be no visitation or service at Bel’s request. Private graveside services will be held at a future date in Shauck Cemetery in Johnsville. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
“To my family: I have left all of you for a better place. You may shed some tears for me, but remember—I am now where I WANT to be!”
Thank you and goodbye for now, Mom and “Grams”—you will always be loved.
Thank you to the wonderful loving and caring aides, nurses and staff at Mansfield Place Senior Living. Mom loved you all! The SouthernCare Hospice staff was wonderful. We appreciate everything you did for Mom.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County, 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, OH 44906 or the Richland County Dog Shelter, 810 N. Home Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906.
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
