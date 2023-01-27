Beatrice North, 72
Beatrice North, 72, of Ashland passed away following a period of declining health on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in her home and with her family by her side.
She was born on May 1, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Charles “Chuck” and Monna (nee Evans) Gudel.
Bea graduated from Charles Brush High School, class of 1968. She earned a bachelor's degree of science in education in 1972 from Bowling Green State University. She later earned a master’s degree of education in curriculum and instruction from Ashland University.
She married the love of her life, Bruce North on June 7, 1975.
Bea was an art teacher in the Ashland City Schools for 33 years, retiring in 2005. Following her retirement, she supervised student teachers from Ashland University and also worked as the Kroc Center Art Program Coordinator.
Bea received recognition for her years of contribution to the community, receiving a regional outstanding art teacher award from the Ohio Art Education Association in 1989 and volunteer of the year in 1999 and 2000 from the Boy Scouts of America, Johnny Appleseed District.
Throughout her life, Bea was a devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church. She was also active in other organizations including P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Ashland County Retired Teachers Association, Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Ohio Art Education Association, North Central Ohio Art Education Association, and as a board member of the Ashland Symphony Orchestra.
Bea is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Bruce North of Ashland; one daughter, Julianna (Ben) Richard of Painesville; one son, Eric (Lauren Macfarland) North of Hoquiam, Washington; four grandchildren, Simon, Graham, Oliver and Laurel Richard; one sister, Cindy Gudel of Columbus; and one brother, Bill Gudel of Columbus.
In addition to her parents, Bea is preceded in death by one brother, Charles Evans Gudel.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church with Reverend Tom Snyder presiding. Following the service a meal and time of fellowship will be held in the fellowship hall at the church.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Interment will take place in the Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: P.E.O., Ashland Charter FJ scholarship fund or to Christ United Methodist Church, 1140 Claremont Avenue, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home’s website at denbowfh.com
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
