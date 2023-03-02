Beatrice “Bea” Ruth Schaad, 93, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, February 25, 2023.
Bea was born on June 2, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio and grew up in the Lucas, Ohio area. She was the daughter of Marion and Hilma (Whitinger) Culler. She was a graduate of Lucas High School. Bea retired from Bank One and Gorman Rupp Credit Union. She was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lucas for over 30 years where she had sang in the church choir as well as taught Sunday school for many years. She loved her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed Western Square Dancing and had traveled all over the country. She especially enjoyed traveling out west and to Nova Scotia. Bea was an avid reader.
She is survived by her children and step-children, Laura Evans, Jeff (Trina) Logsdon, Rob (Lisa) Schaad, and Scott Schaad; her grandchildren, Matt, Danny, Tricia, Cayla, David, and Angela; many cousins; and special friends, Suzie Marcucci and Mary Lowe. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Schaad; her son, Steve Logsdon; and her sister, Phyllis Hatzfeld.
Family and friends may gather from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lucas, Ohio. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Perrysville, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bea’s name to the Lucas Food Pantry.
Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Schaad family.
