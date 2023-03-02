Angie_Benedict_Beatrice_“Bea”_Ruth_Schaad_c43f408d-40a6-4f90-a7ab-e969dc6e8249_img

Beatrice “Bea” Ruth Schaad

Beatrice “Bea” Ruth Schaad, 93, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, February 25, 2023.

Bea was born on June 2, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio and grew up in the Lucas, Ohio area.  She was the daughter of Marion and Hilma (Whitinger) Culler.  She was a graduate of Lucas High School.  Bea retired from Bank One and Gorman Rupp Credit Union. She was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lucas for over 30 years where she had sang in the church choir as well as taught Sunday school for many years.  She loved her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.  She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed Western Square Dancing and had traveled all over the country.  She especially enjoyed traveling out west and to Nova Scotia.  Bea was an avid reader.

