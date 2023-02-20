Barbara Watson, 85, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Barbara was born on January 21, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was the daughter of Fredrick and Bertha (Baumgartner) Haberman. Barbara was a graduate of Ruggles Troy High School in Nova, Ohio. She retired from the United States Postal Service., and previously worked as a school bus driver and Bank One. Barbara was a member of Oakland Lutheran Church and attended St. Peters Lutheran Church serving as the organist for 39 plus years between the both churches. She had much talent in sewing and had sewed for many years. Barbara enjoyed cooking and baking, especially desserts but her pies were amazing, and shared with her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, and traveling was one of her favorite past times. She had managed to see all 50 states and Canada. She was faithful to attend all of the family sporting events. She enjoyed ceramics and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles A. Watson Sr.; her children, Valerie DeNero and Charles (Kathy) Watson Jr.; daughters-in-law, Kelly Watson and Susan Watson; her grandchildren, Derek (Genie Bang) DeNero, Carmen (Jon) Greathouse, Courtney (Elijah) Collins, Dominic (Taylor) DeNero, Nicholas Watson, Megan (John) Miller, Samantha Watson, Jackie (Tim) Thomason, Eric (Ashley) Watson, Lindy Hughes, Marisa (Ryan) Riley, Quinn (Grace) Watson, Colin (Sydney Box) Watson, Chloe (Jack) Meyer, and Nathan Watson; 19 great-grandchildren and #20 due in May; her sister, Caroline Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her in-laws, Carl and Kathryn Watson; her sons, Greg Watson in 2012 and Eric Watson in 2014; her son-in-law, Dino DeNero in 2022; her siblings, Doris Moffit and Kenneth (Buck) Haberman; her brother-in-law, Glen C. Watson; and her nephew, Kenny Miller.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Director-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. Pastor Paul Lintern will officiate the memorial service following at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest at Windsor Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakland Lutheran Church.
