Barbara Watson

Barbara Watson, 85, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Barbara was born on January 21, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, and was the daughter of Fredrick and Bertha (Baumgartner) Haberman.  Barbara was a graduate of Ruggles Troy High School in Nova, Ohio.  She retired from the United States Postal Service., and previously worked as a school bus driver and Bank One.  Barbara was a member of Oakland Lutheran Church and attended St. Peters Lutheran Church serving as the organist for 39 plus years between the both churches.  She had much talent in sewing and had sewed for many years.  Barbara enjoyed cooking and baking, especially desserts but her pies were amazing, and shared with her family and friends.  She enjoyed camping, and traveling was one of her favorite past times.  She had managed to see all 50 states and Canada.  She was faithful to attend all of the family sporting events.  She enjoyed ceramics and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

