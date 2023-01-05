Debbi_Watkins_Barbara_Walker_Phipps_3e86bae8-891c-46af-99dc-a4ce71a3eb8b_img

Barbara Walker Phipps

Barbara Walker Phipps, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 3, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Mildred (Zintel) and Russell Gorslin.

Barb was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Although work commitments caused Barb to relocate several times in her 20s and 30s, she always loved northern Ohio and wanted to return to the area to be closer to her father and sister.

