Barbara Walker Phipps, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 3, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Mildred (Zintel) and Russell Gorslin.
Barb was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Although work commitments caused Barb to relocate several times in her 20s and 30s, she always loved northern Ohio and wanted to return to the area to be closer to her father and sister.
She achieved that goal and moved to Shelby, Ohio, in 1977 where she spent most of her adult life until moving to Mansfield a few years ago. Prior to moving to Shelby, she lived in both North Carolina and Virginia. While there, Barb loved hitting the tennis court. She was excellent, having been club champion several times over the years and was known for her “wicked” backhand and razor sharp serve. After living in Shelby for several years, she decided to volunteer as a school aide for her daughter, Brooke’s, first grade classroom. She enjoyed it so much; she was an aide well beyond Brooke’s elementary school tenure. Later in life, during her retirement years, Barb was an avid Bridge player and very much enjoyed lunching with the ladies followed by a good round of shopping.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Phipps; two daughters, Beth (Shannon) Quast and Brooke (James) Boyd; sister, Donna (Jerry) Chiurazzi; a grandson, Grady Boyd; a niece, Lauren (Martin) O’Brien and their two children, Molly and Patrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wallace “Bud” Walker.
A private gathering celebrating Barb and her amazing life will be held at a future date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
