“May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Oh Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.” This was not just a favorite passage from Psalm (Ps 19:14), it was Barbara’s Starkey’s daily prayer before the Lord – and a guide to Christian living.
Barbara Starkey passed into the Lord’s presence (II Cor 5:1-5) Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community. She was 89.
She was born Barbara Lynn Lachinian March 26, 1933 in Leonia, NJ to parents James Kenneth & Zabelle Virginia (Chamalian) Lachinian. She was a graduate of Leonia High School and Oberlin College with a degree in Sociology and Psychology, and later did graduate studies with the University of Geneva, Switzerland.
She was married for 63 years to Edward Alan Starkey.
An active servant of the Lord, Barbara wrote and published over 50 articles on Christian Education and high school Christian youth programs. She served as a youth leader, conducted retreats for youth and women’s groups, and wrote curriculum for both. An active church member all of her life, she and Ed participated in several local churches including First Presbyterian Church, Grace Brethren Church, First Alliance Church, and most recently New Liberty Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her leadership roles in these congregations – and for the way she and Ed actively – yet quietly - helped people (1 John 3:18).
Barbara regarded the Holy Bible as God’s greatest and most inerrant method of communication with man. She read through scriptures fourteen times, and maintained daily Bible study (II Timothy 3:16-17).
Over the years, Barbara was active in volunteer groups, including serving on the board of directors of Youth for Christ, serving on the Kingwood Center Volunteer committee and the gray Ladies of MedCentral (OhioHealth) Hospital, and the Mansfield Power Squadron, where she taught cruise planning.
A talented floral arranger, Barbara was a founding member and past president of the Bud & Blossom Garden Club. She also wrote and published many horticultural articles on raising succulent plants indoors for the Indoor Light Garden Society. She is an award-winning creator of shell artwork – most of which has been displayed in shows on Sanibel Island (FL), as well as in her home.
Barbara served as VP of Starkey Machinery, Inc. in Galion working there from 1970 until her retirement in 1996.
Her interests included cooking, sewing and needlework (sixty sweaters in five years!), reading, gardening, music, world travel, and mentoring young women in the Christian faith. She particularly loved boating and fishing with Ed on Lake Erie, and cruising the Great Lakes.
Over forty years, she compiled a cookbook incorporating family history, anecdotes and recipes from well over 300 relatives and friends – along with her own tried and true recipes. A gifted communicator – and prolific writer – her desire to connect with others was never judgmental, but based in unconditional love, and founded on the importance of scripture, Christian principles, and a Christian lifestyle.
She is survived by sons James (Michele) Starkey of Lexington, Kenneth (Lisa) Starkey of Lexington, and Donald (Julie) Starkey of Mansfield; grandchildren Benjamin (Madison) Starkey of Mansfield, Matthew (Elizabeth) Starkey of Hong Kong, Jim (April) Starkey of Haiti, Christopher (Jamie) Starkey of Lexington, Samuel (Auri) Starkey of Jacksonville, FL, Amanda (John) Doyle of Mansfield, Paul Oswalt and Brandon Oswalt both of Mansfield; great grandchildren Israel, Elijah and Gideon Starkey, Isaac, Micaiah and Zeke Starkey, Emily Doyle, Addison and Aubrey King, Alanna, Austyn and Ashlynn Doyle, Chayse Henry, Harper Starkey, and Logan Starkey.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Edward Starkey on June 11, 2018.
The Starkey family will receive friends Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4 to 6 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, immediately followed with a Celebration of Barbara's Life at 6 pm led by Pastor Larry Hulver.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to support Barbara's grandsons as they serve overseas: To Support Matt Starkey in East Asia: Florida Counseling Foundation. To support Jim Starkey in Haiti: Reciprocal Ministries International. These contributions may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Starkey Family. Share with them a message of hope - or see Barb’s tribute video.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.