Barbara Scofield

MANSFIELD: Barbara June Scofield passed away Wednesday morning February 22, 2023 in Wedgewood Estates surrounded by her family. She was 92.
She was born December 28, 1930 in Medina County, to Carl and Rose (Hefner) French. She graduated from Medina High School and pursued a career in education, earning her Bachelor’s degree from Kent State.
For over 20 years, Barbara taught elementary school and kindergarten in Michigan, Northfield and Medina. While teaching, she met Clarence Scofield, a fellow teacher and on July 30, 1955 they were married. Clarence preceded her in death in 2017.
Moving to Mansfield in 2007, she was a talented quilter and enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles and socializing with her bridge club. She and Clarence traveled extensively as a couple, with friends and even with family. Barbara adored time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her daughters Alison (Steve) Finical of Clinton, Margot (Scott) Cardwell of Mansfield, and Jennifer Scofield of North Olmsted; grandchildren Patrick Finical, Stephanie (Ben) Adams, Alyssa (John) Corliss and Ian (Lindsay) Cardwell; great-grandchildren Rory, Ronan, and Seamus Adams, Kyla, Crew and Quin Cardwell; a sister Corrine Lloyd along with nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by ten siblings.
Family will greet friends Friday, March 3, 2023 from 3-4 pm in the Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, where a memorial honoring Barbara will follow at 4 pm. Her son-in-law Steve Finical will speak. She will be interred with her beloved Clarence on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:15 am in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman. The family asks that guests wanting to attend please arrive to the staging area at the front of the cemetery by no later than 11 am.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Richland County Humane Society.
