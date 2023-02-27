Snyder_Funeral_Homes__Barbara_Scofield_24548257-eb28-47c2-bda4-3919b04d795b_img

Barbara Scofield

MANSFIELD: Barbara June Scofield passed away Wednesday morning February 22, 2023 in Wedgewood Estates surrounded by her family. She was 92.

She was born December 28, 1930 in Medina County, to Carl and Rose (Hefner) French. She graduated from Medina High School and pursued a career in education, earning her Bachelor’s degree from Kent State.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Scofield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.