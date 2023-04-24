Barbara Rose Adams, age 94, of Lexington passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. She was born March 4, 1929 in Fredericktown.
Barbara was a proud 1947 graduate of Bellville High School. She worked for over 20 years in banking for Bank One and retired with Chase Bank. She had many artistic interests which included dancing, crafting, quilting, painting and home decorating. She was an active member for years with Parents without Partners. She traveled extensively and was able to see all 50 states and many other countries with her longtime companion Charles Heineman. She loved hosting family events and taking her granddaughters out on special occasions. She enjoyed following her grandchildren’s activities and could be counted on to be present at them, If you were a friend of Barbara’s, you could count on her to stay in touch and remain an important part of her life.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Deborah (William) Adams Kline, Daniel Lee Adams, Kevin Scott Adams and Jeffrey Todd Adams, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law Ruth and Judy Adams and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edna and Ivan Miller.
Friends may call Friday April 28, 2023 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at the Snyder Bellville Chapel where a memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM.
Memorial contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to the Richland County Humane Society or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Snyder Funeral Homes
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home Bellville Chapel
