Barbara Marie Scott, age 99, passed away just after midnight on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ontario Estates.
Born August 16, 1923, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was one of eleven children of the late Catherine (Schadd) and John Meister. Barbara was a long-time member of the Middle Bellville Apostolic Christian Church. She was an amazing seamstress and tailor and completed alterations and fittings for many dress shops in the area. She enjoyed gardening and always had beautiful flowers in and around her home.
Most of all, Barbara’s passion was her family. She was very active in all her children’s school activities and never missed an outing. She continued her devotion through the years being very involved in her grandchildren’s activities as well. Barbara had a giving heart and volunteered for over 20 years at The Store, mending and sorting any clothing that needed a little sprucing up. She was a Girl Scout leader when her daughter was young. Her legacy of love and kindness will remain with those she cherished.
Barbara is survived by three children, Paulette (Dan) Smith, Tom (Kathy) Scott and Stephen (Jim Doherty) Scott; six grandchildren, Kimberly McLaughlin, Carrie (John) Tulchoski, Matthew (Darla) Smith, Abigail (Bob) Eurez, Andrew Scott and Nicole (Matthew) Derr; eleven great-grandchildren, Emma McLaughlin, Sydney Johnson, Kelsee Johnson, Ava Eurez, Canaan Eurez, Drew Scott, Melissa Scott, Annika Derr, Lukas Derr, Logan Smith and Jordan Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Scott; seven brothers, Albert, James, Walter, Donald, Richard, Jacob and Robert Meister; and three sisters, Viola Popp, Elizabeth Miller and Ruth Desterhaft.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by the Apostolic Christian Church will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church Rest Home, 455 Logan Rd., Mansfield, OH 44907.
