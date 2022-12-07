Debbi_Watkins_Barbara_Marie_Scott_d4e66e76-c6ff-40f7-9d3b-93e3f488c0a0_img

Barbara Marie Scott

Barbara Marie Scott, age 99, passed away just after midnight on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ontario Estates.

Born August 16, 1923, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was one of eleven children of the late Catherine (Schadd) and John Meister. Barbara was a long-time member of the Middle Bellville Apostolic Christian Church. She was an amazing seamstress and tailor and completed alterations and fittings for many dress shops in the area. She enjoyed gardening and always had beautiful flowers in and around her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.