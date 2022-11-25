Barbara Jean Helm, 78, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Born on October 21, 1944 in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of James Jones Sr. and Nona (Ray) Burke. Barbara previously was employed at Design Metal. She had a heart of a caregiver, loved people, and was always willing to help. She was a member of Diamond Hills Cathedral where she loved attending and working at the Living Bible Museum. Most of all she dearly adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind her children, Jonathan Helm of Mansfield and Crystal Helm of Reynoldsburg; her grandchildren, Joseph Reed and Ariel Williams both of Mansfield; her great-grandchildren, Joseph, Bentley, Serenity, Sincere, Khayyam and Khy’leigha; her siblings, James Thomas Jones Jr., Kenneth (Vera) Jones both of Mansfield, Bishop Clifton (Slyvella) Jones of Lakeland, FL, Garry (Paris) Jones of TN, Pastor Jeffrey (Christoya) Jones, Emma Ruth Jones-Quander, Jacqueline Diane Jones- Rawls all of Mansfield, and Marcel R. Burke of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Helm; and her brothers, Richard D. Jones, David L. Burke, James Arthur Jones, and Jerry A. Burke.
Family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will begin promptly at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery at a later date.
