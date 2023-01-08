Anabel_Montgomery_Barbara_J._Furr_8a36c62c-f5ed-4214-85e3-4eba3e6ff850_img

Barbara J. Furr

Barbara J. Furr, age 78, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. 

Born December 31, 1944 in Flint, Michigan to Fred and Nadine (Moye) Baxter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1957. A 1962 graduate of Shelby High School, she had formerly been employed with Woolworths Department Store. 

