Barbara J. Furr, age 78, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born December 31, 1944 in Flint, Michigan to Fred and Nadine (Moye) Baxter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1957. A 1962 graduate of Shelby High School, she had formerly been employed with Woolworths Department Store.
Barb was a very active member of the First Lutheran Church, she served as director of the food pantry and on various committees, and attended Table Talk Sunday School since 1991. She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary #326. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she cherished time spent with family; camping and yearly family trips to northern Michigan were some of her best memories. Barb also loved bowling, often bowling five days a week. She was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Michigan Wolverines - GO BLUE!
She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Richard "Dick" Furr, whom she wed April 4, 1964; two children, Richard "Richie" (Angela) Furr Jr. of Warren, and Kari Furr (Dan) Clark of Jeromesville; 10 grandchildren, John (Jamie) Furr of Warren, Ana (Johnny) Yungbluth of Lakeland, FL, Angel (Jason) Williams of Cortland, Ava (Scott) Metzenroth of Cortland, Olivia (Samer) Musleh of Mentor, Kasi McLaughlin of Shelby, Kristian (Lane) Brown of Ashland, Keirstin (Jarrod) Carroll of Jeromesville, Kelsey (Josh) Barr of Jeromesville, and Karson Hunter Clark of Jeromesville; 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters Marie (Bob) Wigard of Franklin, NC, Donna (Paul) Armstrong of Franklin, NC, and Beverly Baxter of Otto, NC; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her foster brother Don Caldwell.
As Barb requested, there will be no funeral services held at this time. The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with their arrangements.
In place of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of donation to the First Lutheran Church.
