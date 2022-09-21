Barbara J. Brown

Barbara Joan Brown, 80, passed away on September 21, 2022, at her residence in Crestline.
Barbara was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1942, to the late Edward and Gertrude (Anderson) Zellefrow. She married Richard "Dick" G. Brown, Sr. on August 19, 1961, and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2014.
Barbara worked alongside her husband, Dick, when they opened up BJ's, the first restaurant in Crestline in the Seltzer Station Mall, which later became Hunger Paynes. They also owned and operated Granny's Kitchen in Galion. When she was not working, Barb enjoyed walking and shopping. Barb also loved to travel, especially her yearly trip to Disney World. More than anything, Barb cherished the time she spent with the ones she loved.
Barbara is survived by her children; Terry Brown of Crestline; and Richard Brown, Jr., of Crestline four grandchildren; Crystal Keller; Alex Ghent; Dustin Tesso; Michael Tesso; four great-grandchildren; Samantha Keller; Madeline Keller; Abigail Keller; and Parker Keller; siblings; Pam Shearer of Leechburg, PA; and Kim DeLorenzo of Pittsburgh, PA.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Tesso and sister Diane Crossman.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 9:00am on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church; 331 N. Thoman, Crestline. Celebrant Father Jeff Smith will be officiating and burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Galion.
Those wishing to share a memory of Barbara or send condolences to the Brown family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Funeral home : Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St. Crestline, OH 44827
