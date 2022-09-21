Mark_A._Schneider-Gompf_Funeral_Home;_Crestline_Barbara_J._Brown_fc0b291c-7cb8-4be5-a952-4d761fd74e5d_img

Barbara J. Brown

Barbara Joan Brown, 80, passed away on September 21, 2022, at her residence in Crestline.

Barbara was born in Kittanning, Pennsylvania on February 12, 1942, to the late Edward and Gertrude (Anderson) Zellefrow. She married Richard "Dick" G. Brown, Sr. on August 19, 1961, and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2014.

