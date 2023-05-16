Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Service,_ltd._Barbara_“Barbie”_Diane_(York)_Duncan_bffe8499-03e4-4d35-a7a0-f1ad6df25ff2_img

Barbara “Barbie” Diane (York) Duncan

Barbara “Barbie” Diane Duncan, 64, of Galion, passed away May 11th, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.  She was surrounded by her loving family and will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her strength, kindness, and unwavering spirit.

Born March 8th, 1959, Barb was one of six children, blessed with five brothers and sisters. She was a beloved daughter, mother, sibling, and friend. She touched the lives of many through her kindness, generosity, and an unbreakable positive attitude towards life, despite the many obstacles she faced and ultimately overcame.

