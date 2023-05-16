Barbara “Barbie” Diane (York) Duncan

Barbara “Barbie” Diane Duncan, 64, of Galion, passed away May 11th, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her strength, kindness, and unwavering spirit.
Born March 8th, 1959, Barb was one of six children, blessed with five brothers and sisters. She was a beloved daughter, mother, sibling, and friend. She touched the lives of many through her kindness, generosity, and an unbreakable positive attitude towards life, despite the many obstacles she faced and ultimately overcame.
Barb faced her battle with cancer with tremendous bravery and resilience. She inspired everyone around her with her unwavering determination and positive outlook. Her courage serves as a reminder to us all to cherish every moment and embrace life's challenges.
Barb is survived by her siblings, Edward Jr, Rita, Roberta, Judy, and Rocky; her children, Jeremy and daughter-in-law, Nadia and Josey and fiancé, Heather; and her grandchildren, Justin, Jaydon, Jayla, Makayla, Maleah, and Joshua. She will be dearly missed by her loving family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched throughout her life.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Barbara Duncan will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at the York Family Cemetery in Bellville, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved mother and father, Blanche and Edward York Sr.
Barb's legacy of love, resilience, and kindness will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace and may her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to us all.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.
