Barbara Anne Cornell

Barbara Anne Cornell, 86, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born in Mansfield on May 1, 1936 to the late Kenneth and June (Russell) Bonner.

Barbara had previously worked as a bank teller at First National Bank. She was well-known as a social butterfly and never met a stranger. She loved people, but her family meant the world to her. She was an awesome mother, especially grandmother, and cherished her time spent with family. Barbara was a devoted Christian woman and was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church. She loved her church family and enjoyed working with the youth which led to her becoming the youth coordinator for many years. She remained active and faithfully served within her church. She also enjoyed music and reading.

