Barbara A. Downs

Barbara Ann Downs, our much-loved mom, grandmother, and sister will be celebrating Christmas with her Lord this year. On Monday, December 5, 2022, God relieved her pain and took her to the place He had prepared for her. She leaves with us many cherished memories.
Barbara was born in Mansfield on October 4, 1935 to the late Paul M. and Thelma E. Stahl. After graduating from Ontario High School in 1953 she spent the majority of her life in Shelby where she raised her children. She was employed at the Shelby Mutual Insurance Co. for many years before retiring in 1995. She also contributed to her community volunteering at Med Central Shelby Hospital, Renaissance Theatre and delivering Meals on Wheels.
On June 9, 1979 she married Gerald Downs. They loved spending summers working together in their huge vegetable garden and harvesting the best sweet corn around. After retirement, Barb and Gerald enjoyed traveling in their R.V. and visiting much of the beautiful USA. They were blessed to be able to travel the country for several years before Gerald passed away in 2003. They were life members of Escapees R.V. Club and Good Sam R.V. Club.
Barb loved to sew and do embroidering. Family and friends were often recipients of her special gifts of clothing, towels, or blankets beautifully personalized just for them.
Barbara had an angelic singing voice and was always a member of the choir of the church she was attending, many times becoming director of church Cantatas and other choir events. She attended Taylortown Community Church until her declining health led her to move to Brethren Care Village in Ashland.
Barbara is survived by her children, Kristina L. (Larry) Smith of Durango, CO, Paul (Elaine) Brown of Shelby , Timothy A. Brown of Mansfield and step-daughter Linda (Dan) Krizan of Mansfield; grandchildren Abigail (Zach) Jansen, Jessica (Scott) Stacy, Bradley (Jen) Brown, Rachel (Jarred) Newmyer, Allyssa (Wynnslo) Lydy: great grandchildren Connor and Parker Jansen, Christian (Morgan) Stacy, Mason, Hudson, Mariah and Jaxon Stacy, Josiah, Grace and Owen Lydy; step grandchildren Daniel Krizan, Nicole Gearhart, Travis Downs, Tyler Downs and their families: beloved sisters Phyllis Byers-Hetland and Faye (Donald) Harris . She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerald, stepson Bryan Downs, her brother-in-law Paul Hetland, and Gerald’s siblings and spouses.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:30 PM. A live stream of the service will be available, beginning at 12:30 PM at https://www.facebook.com/BarkdullFH. Chaplain Dean Pierce will officiate with interment held in Springmill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1021 Dauch Dr, Ashland Ohio, 44805 or the Shiloh Fire Department, 11 N Delaware St, Shiloh Ohio, 44878
