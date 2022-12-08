Carli_J._Bailey_Barbara_A._Downs_0bd6373d-ddec-4a71-90ca-68ec1f8e9fbf_img

Barbara A. Downs

Barbara Ann Downs, our much-loved mom, grandmother, and sister will be celebrating Christmas with her Lord this year. On Monday, December 5, 2022, God relieved her pain and took her to the place He had prepared for her. She leaves with us many cherished memories. 

Barbara was born in Mansfield on October 4, 1935 to the late Paul M. and Thelma E. Stahl. After graduating from Ontario High School in 1953 she spent the majority of her life in Shelby where she raised her children. She was employed at the Shelby Mutual Insurance Co. for many years before retiring in 1995. She also contributed to her community volunteering at Med Central Shelby Hospital, Renaissance Theatre and delivering Meals on Wheels. 

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Downs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.