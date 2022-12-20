Debbi_Watkins_Babette_Ward_Mullet_4f2c12d2-b1a5-4049-b2f7-798c4f305404_img

Babette Ward Mullet

Babette Ward Mullet of Mansfield passed away Friday morning, December 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community at the age of 92.

Born July 12, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Owen) and James Hugh Ward. She met her husband, Lloyd Eugene Mullet, on New Year’s Eve 1953 and they married the same year. They were inseparable throughout their lives together. On November 7, 2022, he was brought into her hospital room in a wheelchair to visit her on their 69th wedding anniversary and he passed away on November 14.

