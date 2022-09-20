Jordyn_Schaich_Axel_Wittig_dbad0d2b-e517-4561-bdfb-2676ece4b87d_img

Axel Wittig

Axel Wittig, age 71, of Shelby, died unexpectedly Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at his home.

Axel was born January 5, 1951 in Braunschweig, Germany to the late Alfred and Eva Marie (Nehrkorn) Wittig and was a 1969 graduate of Shelby High School. Axel was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a wire chief from 1970-1973 during the Vietnam War and had retired from PPG where he had worked for over 26 years. Upon his retirement, Axel moved to Knoxville, TN where he lived with his brother, Ralph, until moving back to Shelby to be closer to his family.

