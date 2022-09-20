Axel Wittig, age 71, of Shelby, died unexpectedly Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at his home.
Axel was born January 5, 1951 in Braunschweig, Germany to the late Alfred and Eva Marie (Nehrkorn) Wittig and was a 1969 graduate of Shelby High School. Axel was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a wire chief from 1970-1973 during the Vietnam War and had retired from PPG where he had worked for over 26 years. Upon his retirement, Axel moved to Knoxville, TN where he lived with his brother, Ralph, until moving back to Shelby to be closer to his family.
Axel enjoyed bird watching and spending time with his cats and fish. He loved to woodwork- carving many things over the years. As an avid sports fan, Axel enjoyed rooting for the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.
Axel is survived by his two children: Samantha Maria (Anthony) Roub of Shelby and Axel “AJ” (Heather) Wittig of Loves Park, IL; grandchildren: Anthony C. Roub, Alexander Wyatt Roub, Levi Axel Wittig, and Peyton Jo Wittig; cousins: Frank (Paula) Nehrkorn and Terry Nehrkorn; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Axel was preceded in death by his brother: Ralph Wittig; and uncle: Hermann Nehrkorn.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, OH 44875. For those unable to attend, condolences may be expressed by leaving a comment on Axel’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.
