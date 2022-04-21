Audrey Eloise Fellure of Mansfield passed away Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022, at her son’s home in Mansfield. She was 94 years old.
She was born September 9, 1927, in Piney, West Virginia, to the late Georgia (Rose) and Oren Wears. Audrey was an independent lady with the most kind, caring, and loving heart. Taking care of others was in her nature and her generosity knew no limits. She was a great listener and loved her family completely.
Audrey was an amazing cook and baker—her macaroni and cheese was the best! She loved spending time with her family at get-togethers. To everyone, Audrey was “Grandma”. She was a 56-year member of Waterford Church of Christ and considered her fellow parishioners as family. Audrey had a green thumb and had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She said her trick was to talk to the plants.
Audrey is survived by a son, Dale (Deb) Fellure; niece whom she raised, Tina Wears; two grandchildren, Misty (Paul) Castelvetere and Dusty (Audra) Fellure; six great-grandchildren, Kristin, Ashley, Carter, Renee, Joe and Gavin; a great-nephew, Ross Walters; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oval Francis Fellure; parents; and three siblings, Maxie Wears, Junior Wears, and Gail Chase.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Shauck Cemetery.
The family extends special thanks to OhioHealth Hospice. You are true angels!
