Ashton G Weiland

Ashton Garak Weiland, 23, of Mansfield passed away Thursday April 6, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield. He was born February 9, 2000 in Mansfield to Todd Weiland and Sandra (Wait) Weiland. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 2018 and then received his associate degree from NC State College in IT. Ashton worked at Krogers on Lexington Avenue.
He loved computers, playing the guitar and collecting Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards. Ashton was smart, funny and sarcastic and had many close lifelong friends.
He is survived by his father, Todd (Melinda) Weiland of Westerville; mother, Sandra Weiland of Mansfield; brother, Quinn Weiland of Columbus and step-brother Justice (Carley) Buchanan of Columbus; paternal grandmother, Yvonne Lambert; maternal grandmother, Linda Collins and many aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Melvin Weiland, Roger Wait and William Lambert.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 3pm at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Pastor Hannah Wilson will officiate and family and friends may call from 2:00-3:00PM.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
