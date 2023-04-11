Mike_Lancaster_Ashton_G_Weiland_d3cf9567-32d6-42d7-b9a0-f4d80955a0df_img

Ashton G Weiland

Ashton Garak Weiland, 23, of Mansfield passed away Thursday April 6, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield. He was born February 9, 2000 in Mansfield to Todd Weiland and Sandra (Wait) Weiland. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 2018 and then received his associate degree from NC State College in IT. Ashton worked at Krogers on Lexington Avenue.

He loved computers, playing the guitar and collecting Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards. Ashton was smart, funny and sarcastic and had many close lifelong friends.

