Schneider_Gompf_Arlene_Mary_Layman_274307a6-3ddf-4c7d-b4e1-6091e09cc6a0_img

Arlene Mary Layman

Arlene Mary Layman, 85, of Galion passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center.

Arlene was born in Morrow County on November 5, 1937, to the late Arthur and Mary (McCracken) Crider. On December 17, 1966, she would marry Larry Layman, and he survives in Galion after 56 glorious years together.

