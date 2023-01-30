Arlene Mary Layman, 85, of Galion passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center.
Arlene was born in Morrow County on November 5, 1937, to the late Arthur and Mary (McCracken) Crider. On December 17, 1966, she would marry Larry Layman, and he survives in Galion after 56 glorious years together.
Arlene was a 1955 graduate of Iberia High School, after high school she briefly went into nursing training and then would work for a bank locally in Galion and then at North Electric where she would meet Larry. Arlene was a stay-at-home mom until Jennifer was through her primary school years. She would then go work for a local accounting firm for a few years until she decided to stay home and work side by side with Larry for the next 20 plus years at Larry Layman CPA until her health declined. Arlene was a longtime member of Iberia Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and helping with the annual Vacation Bible School in the summer. She enjoyed spending her free time outside, tending to her garden. Arlene was an extraordinary homemaker always making sure everything was perfect for the family. She loved going to OSU Football games with Larry, but mostly looked forward to watching the halftime shows and listening to the band.
In addition to her husband Larry, Arlene is survived by her daughter: Jennifer (Brian) David of Metamora, Illinois; siblings: her twin, Ailene McAfee of North Canton, and Janet Cerreto of Galion; and grandchildren: Tommy Sopko, Adelyn David and Jacob David.
In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her son: Andrew Layman and sister: Jean Crider.
Friends may call on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral service will be held at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30, Iberia, Ohio on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00am with Pastor Deb Bergmann officiating. Burial to follow at Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Iberia Presbyterian Church; 8607 County Road 30, Iberia, Ohio 43325 or to Hospice of Morrow County; 228 South St. Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Arlene Mary Layman.
Funeral home : Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
