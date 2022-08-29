Arlene Mae Henkel

Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel, 87, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital.
She was born May 5, 1935 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio and was the daughter of Ralph and Eleanor (Roth) Kent. Arlene married Kenneth Henkel on July 19, 1959 and they enjoyed 33 years of marriage until his passing on May 30, 1992.
She graduated from Upper Sandusky High School and continued her education at the Rio Grande College where she received her Bachelor’s degree in education. Arlene was an elementary school teacher for the Tipp City Schools and Galion City Schools for 30 years.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Galion and wintered in Cape Coral, Florida for many years. Arlene enjoyed reading, word search puzzles and watching Jeopardy and college basketball games.
She is survived by a daughter, Nanette (Karl) Martin of Galion and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Henkel and two brothers, Carroll and David Kent.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 North Union Street Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Arlene Henkel, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel
To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Henkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.