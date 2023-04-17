Arlene Mae (Fackler) Dawson, age 76, of Shelby, died Sunday evening, April 16, 2023 surrounded by her family at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Arlene was born on May 10, 1946 in Shelby to the late Steward A. and Edith Mae (Troxell) Fackler. A 1964 graduate of Shelby High School, Arlene then attended cosmetology school in Columbus and obtained her cosmetology license. Following graduation, Arlene worked at Nancy’s Salon and Beauty in Plymouth. She retired in 2002 from MTD in Willard after 20+ years of service as a Quality Control Inspector.
Throughout her life, Arlene served as a 4-H advisor for many years, volunteered at Shelby Hospital in the Infusion Clinic, and faithfully assisted at First Lutheran Church in Shelby. She loved to garden, tend to her flower beds, and go camping. Arlene also enjoyed cooking, canning, and sewing.
Arlene, herself, reminisced that “the happiest time of her life was when she was little” and that she “enjoyed dancing to 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s music”. However, her “greatest accomplishment was raising her four children on her own.” Her children survive: Monica (Ryan) Robinson of Shelby, Michael Dawson of Shelby, Julie (Adam) Miller of Shelby, and Janell (Dennis) Kershner of Mansfield; her grandchildren who she thoroughly adored and loved to watch grow: Cody, Alec (Meagan), Kayla (Ethan), Casey (Suzie), Jonathon (Kelli), Austin, Zane, Adalie, Ashton, Ty, Luke, and Rylie; two great grandsons: Bronx and Jayce; many cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her granddaughter: Alexa Mae Robinson; and her best canine companion: Rudy.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 4-6 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10 am. Rev. Dr. Rich Rader will officiate and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Fairgrounds Arena Campaign, 750 North Home Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.
