Arlene Mae (Fackler) Dawson

Arlene Mae (Fackler) Dawson, age 76, of Shelby, died Sunday evening, April 16, 2023 surrounded by her family at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Arlene was born on May 10, 1946 in Shelby to the late Steward A. and Edith Mae (Troxell) Fackler. A 1964 graduate of Shelby High School, Arlene then attended cosmetology school in Columbus and obtained her cosmetology license. Following graduation, Arlene worked at Nancy’s Salon and Beauty in Plymouth. She retired in 2002 from MTD in Willard after 20+ years of service as a Quality Control Inspector.

