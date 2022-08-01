Arlene Ann (Bauer) Varnes, 78, of Galion, died July 31, 2022, at Signature Health in Galion after a long illness.
Born December 27, 1943, in Norwalk, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Roland and Dora (Arnert) Bauer. She married Gerald Richard “Jerry” Varnes on September 10, 1982, and he preceded her on July 4, 2014.
Arlene was a homemaker who cared for her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Arlene enjoyed baking and going to craft shows. She loved Santa Clause and had an impressive collection that she was proud to show off all year round.
Arlene is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Eddie Robison of Abilene, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Duana Patton of Galion; three grandchildren, Tara (Richard) Barnes of Fort Myers, FL, Tiffany Patton of Galion, and Stephen (Brianna) Robison of Abilene, TX; a great grandson, Canaan Robison; and a great grandson who’s on the way, “Baby” Barnes; a sister Janet Bauer of Mansfield; two nieces and several great nieces and nephews. Arlene also leaves behind many friends and in-laws whom she cherished.
Arlene was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry; her parents; and a son, John Patton.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Fairview Cemetery, 1295 Fairview Road, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Dr. Rich Rader officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford Council on Aging or Kindred Hospice in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Arlene Varnes, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
