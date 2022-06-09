Ariel Morningstarr, (Muriel Beer (Fish)), 88, died June 7, 2022. Ariel whispered her good-bye and then greeted her new chapter of light, the next part of her journey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L. Merle and Ruth (Davis) Beer; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Jennie (Weldon) Spurgeon, Kathryn Roberts and Esther Beer; one daughter, Yvonne Spriggs; two sons-in-law, Mark Finn and Stephen Anderson, Sr.; and one-great grandson, Zackery. She is survived by one brother-in-law, Richard Roberts; three daughters, Julie Anderson, Charisse Finn, and Heather Christian; one son-in-law, Jay Spriggs; five grandchildren, Dawn (Rick) Evarson, Stephen Anderson, Jr., Jason (Shannan) Anderson, Eric (Miranda) Finn, and Heath Christian; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In her younger days Ariel was a dancer and acrobat, graduating from Madison High School where she was a majorette. She sang in the church choir for over 30 years and taught Sunday School many years. She worked as a secretary and wrote inspirational poetry, prose, and short stories that she generously shared.
At Ariel’s request, there will be no funeral services but there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Morningstarr family.
