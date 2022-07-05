April Eiklor Bruning, 46, of Johnstown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on March 3, 1976 to Earl and Sharon (Phipps) Eiklor.
April was a 1994 graduate of Madison High School as Salutatorian of her class. She attended Ohio Northern University and attained a degree in Pharmacy. April will be missed in the Johnstown community as she was extremely involved in her community and the Johnstown schools. She loved her family with a passion and took great pride in her two children, Clay and Sydney and was involved in helping coach many of their sports.
April is survived by her husband of 18 years, Rich Bruning of Johnstown; son, Clay Bruning of Johnstown; daughter, Sydney Bruning of Johnstown; father and mother, Earl and Sharon Eiklor of Mansfield; brother, Tyler Eiklor; and brother-in-law, Bob Bruning.
April was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Joan Bruning; and grandparents, Clayton and Virginia Phipps and Earl and Juanita Eiklor.
Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Walker Lake Baptist Church, 1602 Walker Lake Rd., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A memorial service for April will follow beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Williams officiating. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
