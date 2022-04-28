Surrounded by his loving family, Antonio Sorrenti, age 74, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday evening, April 24, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with leukemia.
Born January 2, 1948, in Cittanova, Italy, he was the son of the late Girolama (Caruso) and Salvatore Sorrenti. Antonio served briefly in the Italian Army and immigrated to the United States in 1971. On the voyage, he became friends with Silvana Cucé, who later became his wife. They were married on March 1, 1975, in Ambler, Pennsylvania.
Antonio was a hard worker and was a general contractor for over 30 years. He was an amazing provider for his family. Antonio was a natural leader who defined hard work, took risks, always found solutions and never made excuses. Antonio was a person who changed the lives of many while remaining true to himself and his family. His legacy will live on through all whom he inspired.
In his free time, Antonio enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid soccer fan and cheered most loudly for his favorite Italian teams. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished the time spent together.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Silvana Sorrenti; two children, Ivana (Joel) Fox and Nino Sorrenti; two grandchildren, Maia and Nico Fox; three siblings, Connie (Jerry) Eberst, Angelo Sorrenti and Teresa (Gary) Holzworth; a sister-in-law, Frances Sorrenti; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Sorrenti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.