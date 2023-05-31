Anton “Tony” Leitenberger, 97, of Mansfield, passed away at Wedgewood Estates on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Tony was born August 25, 1925 in Yugoslavia to Frederick and Barbara Leitenberger. He married his wife, Johanna, on April 14, 1951 in Linz, Austria. Together they immigrated to the United States in 1952 to make a life for themselves. They lived in New Jersey and later made their home in Mansfield in 1988. Tony was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.
Tony is survived by his nieces and nephews; and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Johanna; and his siblings, Frederich Leitenberger, Franz Leitenberger, Christina Ploka, Elizabeth Glaser, and Barbara Wolfhorndl.
Special thanks to Elmcroft /Ontario Estates, Wedgewood Estates, and OhioHealth Hospice for the wonderful care that Tony received. Thank you to Abbie, from hospice, for your tender care and friendship.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-7:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Apostolic Christian Church, 1332 Middle Bellville Rd. Funeral services will then begin at 7:00 pm. Any flowers that you may wish to send should be delivered to the Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield. Tony will be laid to rest on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10:00 am in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church Rest Home, 455 Logan Road, Mansfield, OH 44907.
Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Leitenberger family.
