Angie_Benedict_Anton_“Tony”_Leitenberger_c5ba35ed-9dbe-4dae-8ad6-110ce4f62c1d_img

Anton “Tony” Leitenberger

Anton “Tony” Leitenberger, 97, of Mansfield, passed away at Wedgewood Estates on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Tony was born August 25, 1925 in Yugoslavia to Frederick and Barbara Leitenberger.  He married his wife, Johanna, on April 14, 1951 in Linz, Austria. Together they immigrated to the United States in 1952 to make a life for themselves.  They lived in New Jersey and later made their home in Mansfield in 1988.  Tony was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Anton Leitenberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.