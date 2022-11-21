Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Anthony_"Tony"_Michael_Meckes_0c709bda-51b5-499c-89cd-32e4ea67466f_img

Anthony "Tony" Michael Meckes

Anthony “Tony” Michael Meckes, 63, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Tony was born July 9, 1959, in Mansfield, to Victor G. and Shirley A. (Lightfoot) Meckes. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired after 25 years of employment with his family business, and worked part-time two years in the maintenance department for the VA.

