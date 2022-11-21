Anthony “Tony” Michael Meckes, 63, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Tony was born July 9, 1959, in Mansfield, to Victor G. and Shirley A. (Lightfoot) Meckes. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired after 25 years of employment with his family business, and worked part-time two years in the maintenance department for the VA.
On July 21, 1984, he married the love of his life, Sherry (Woodruff) Meckes, and they spent 38 wonderful years together. Tony loved to spend time with his family, and most of all, he loved God, going to church on Sunday, and his church family. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, walking his dogs, collecting baseball cards, watching the Browns, Guardians/Indians, going on vacations with his family, traveling, shooting guns, and in his younger years, he played softball.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughters, Shaan (Josh) Hess and April Borrows; son, Vic Meckes; grandchildren, Kaycee Hess (Remy Rhodes), Maxwell Hess, Dilan Meckes, Sean England, Cynthia England, Raiden Borrows, and Zaine Borrows; brothers, Rick (Tami) Reed, Kelly (Michele) Meckes, John Woodruff, and Rory Woodruff; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews that he loved so much.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Shirley Meckes; his in-laws, Marion “Woody” and Billie L. (Kristoff) Woodruff; and his uncle, Tommie Lightfoot.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Mansfield Church of God, 1425 N. Stewart Road, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Timothy Houston officiating and full military honors performed by Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Burial will be in Franklin Church Cemetery.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
