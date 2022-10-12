Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr., 54, of Mansfield passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022.
Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr., 54, of Mansfield passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022.
Anthony was born on July 10, 1968 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Bertha Taylor and Willie Black. Anthony earned his undergrad degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and his Masters in Social Work from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts. He served in the United States Army as an F4 transportation operator. Anthony worked as a drug and alcohol counselor for several years; but most recently was the Director of Medication-Assisted Treatment Programming for all 28 prisons in the state of Ohio. Anthony had been a member of the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board in Richland County. He may have been most well known as being a member of Narcotics Anonymous; sponsoring many in recovery and sharing his experience, strength, and hope in several states around the nation.
Anthony was definitely one of a kind, so much fun, charismatic, and the life of the party. He was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for his friends and family members. He also loved listening to old school music and dancing.
Anthony leaves behind his mother, his children, Anthony L. Taylor Jr. (A’Eden, Asani), Audreme Taylor (Aumariouz, Aumarriah, Aumerriah, Audreme, Aceson, Lafayette) Akeedia Taylor (Jabari), Alexia Taylor (Cah’Marion & one on the way) Anzetti Taylor (Avion, Hasan Jr., Harmony, Havoc), Avery Taylor, Dominique Nusbaum (MaKenna) Am’Marie Taylor, Asir Powell, and Alijah Sheriff; as well as 5 brothers, Oscar, Romanuel, Bryon, Wayne, Kenneth and 4 sisters, Gloria, Doris, Judith, Barbara and a special extended family member “Nana” Frances Swinning. He was preceded in death by his father, sister, Melinda Black, his cousin, Rosezetta Black, and “Momma” Vera Black.
Family and friends may visit from 10-11am on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors at 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral Services will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Richland County.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.